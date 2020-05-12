Local girl celebrates perfect school attendance since kindergarten

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

EVANS, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hope Villegas, an Evans high school senior is graduating this year without ever missing a day of school.

Villegas was a part of a military and moved around a lot, so she really defied the odds.

Born in Columbus, Georgia, she moved to Philadelphia and then onto New York and now she's here, all without missing a day of school.

"It really makes it all so worth it because, like, it was such a struggle because some days, I would just not want to get up and go to school," Villegas said. "But to finally be recognized for all of the work I've put in, It just feels great."

Hope will be recognized during Columbia County's virtual school board meeting tonight.

