Local fruits and vegetable drive-thru offered this Thursday

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Olearys / CC BY 2.0

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It is not easy to eat healthy, especially during a pandemic, but a couple of groups are working together to make sure getting fresh fruits and vegetables is not a problem.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture and Oakwood Café partnered together for the Georgia Grown drive-thru.

On Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., boxes of fruits and vegetables will be at the James Brown Arena, 7th Street parking lot. The boxes are $20 each. More than 20 percent of each box will be donated to Augusta’s Locally Grown.

