'It is scary': Local experts offer guidance to small businesses suffering amid COVID-19

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Restaurants, bars, hair stylists, even dentists have been closed for weeks taking a huge economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. But on Thursday afternoon, Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. led a webinar with experts to give those small businesses some help.

It's no secret that the coronavirus is hurting the economy, and many small businesses are taking the hit on the frontlines.

"Second quarter we are going to have the brunt of it. We are looking at a contraction of the economy of 30 to 40 percent," Dr. Richard Franza said.

Franza is the Dean of the James M. Hull College of Business at Augusta University. He says leisure and hospitality businesses are taking the hardest hit, but everyone is feeling it.

Statistics show in the Augusta Metro area from February to March-- there's been an 800 percent increase in unemployment insurance claims.

"It is scary. It is, absolutely," Franza said.

Georgia is trying to ease those fears through low-interest loans, including long-term and short-term loans to cover payroll. It's being accomplished through the PPP and EIDL programs. More than $10 billion has been shelled out in the past few weeks.

"That means that money is going to put people back to work, back able to put taxes into the system, and back able to take care of their families," Ashley Bell, regional administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration, said.

According to Bell, more than 50,000 businesses and nonprofits applied through the state's programs.

"In the past 14 days, we’ve processed more small business loans and nonprofit loans than we have in the past 14 years," Bell said.

But even with low interest rates, the principle still has to be paid back. And some aren't willing to take on that much debt.

Dr. Franza says surviving now, for some, is up to keeping their customers engaged.

"I think the recovery is going to be strong. So what it is— if you can survive and be there when it is, you can take advantage of it," Franza said.

The Small Business Administration says the long-term loan program, EIDL, is currently closed for applications, as they need time to process the millions on their list.

However, the administration is encouraging all businesses that are struggling to work with their banks to figure out options.​ PPP applications are still open, according to officials.

