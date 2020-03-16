Local errand runners hope to help get supplies during coronavirus shutdowns

Monday, March 16, 2020

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Grocery stores have been battling emptiness these past few days as people are stocking up on supplies. This means that those who can't get to the stores need a little help getting supplies that they need.

Some people aren't just shopping for themselves.

"Everybody cannot be thinking of just themselves right now. We have to find that middle ground." Hope Spears, a new public errand runner, said.

Times like these can bring out the worst in people.

"The thing that bothers me the most is probably just the price gauging of people trying to re-sell the product for much higher," Jennifer Kraus of Aiken said. "There are plenty of people who need those supplies who can't afford to buy them in bulk."

However, as Spears and Kraus are showing, times like these can also bring out the best.

"There's plenty of people who can't go out and get what they need and I'm willing to go out and help whoever needs it," Kraus said.

Spears sent out a Facebook post saying she would run errands for anyone who can't because of the virus. She got the idea while she was grocery shopping the other day and walked down the toilet paper aisle.

"There was an elderly couple right behind me and a gentleman probably in his mid to late 30s," Spears said. "There were 36 rolls of toilet paper left in the store, and he decided that he needed all of those for himself."

Spears says she's gotten so much support and a lot of messages from people who want to also help. Then Kraus decided to get onboard. While no one has reached out to receive help, Spears expects that to change as the concern over the virus continues.

Spears and Kraus are also filling up 'Blessing Boxes' all around Aiken in case people can't go to the stores to get food or other supplies they may need.

If you need help during this time or would like to help out, Spears and Krus encourage you to reach out.

Hope Spears

Facebook: Hope Spears

Jenn Mahle Kraus

Email: tjkraus@aol.com

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.