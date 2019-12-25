Local eight-year-old proves Christmas spirit comes at any age

Wednesday, December 25, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

GRANITEVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local eight-year-old is showing us that Christmas spirit can come at any age.

She's decided to collect donations that she'll use to bring holiday gifts and necessities to a homeless shelter.

Emmy Moore lucked out this Christmas.

"I got an art set, perfume, a camera, slime, an experiment kit, I got a diary" she said.

But all these wonderful gifts had her thinking about people who might not be so lucky.

"My parents put a lot of effort into giving me what I have, and others don't have what I have," said Emmy.

That's why she decided she would make this Christmas more about giving than getting.

"I decided to donate items to the homeless shelter because I want to be a blessing to them for the holiday season," said Emmy.

Her mom, Megan Moore, says it's an idea she's had since she first made her Christmas wish list.

"I told her to give me her Christmas list, and so she went writing, and it was number 11 on the list," said Megan.

Number 11 - "Give back to the homeless."

"We talk to her a lot about being grateful for what she has. It took a while, but she got it," said Megan.

With each donation Emmy gets, she feels little more Christmas magic.

"It makes me feel like they care about what I'm doing. It makes me feel like they're interested in helping others," said Emmy.

"I'm so proud of her. We're both proud of her - me and her dad," said Megan.

If you want to contribute to Emmy's cause, you can CashApp Megan at $MooreBags31, or PayPal her at PayPal.me/MeganM292. They will be collecting donations through January 15th.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved