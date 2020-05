Thursday, May 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Today is the National Day of Prayer, and several churches in the local area have celebrated with safe, drive-in services for the community.

(Source: WRDW)

Earlier today, Warren Baptist Church on Washington Rd, who had a great turn out. Another church, Calvary Chapel Church held one tonight as well.

All people had to do was pull into the parking lot, tune in their radios, and listen.

