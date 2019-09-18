Local deals for National Cheeseburger Day

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Wednesday is National Cheeseburger Day, and just a few local restaurants and delivery companies are offering some deals on the all-American sandwich.

Applebee's: Get a Classic Burger or Classic Cheeseburger with endless fries for $6.99 Wednesday.

Burger King: Through Sunday, get a cheeseburger for 59 cents with a mobile order on the chain's app. Limit one coupon per person.

Dairy Queen: The chain is celebrating Cheeseburger Day with its new two for $4 Super Snack deal, which includes mix and match snacks including choice of a cheeseburger, a small sundae, fries, pretzel sticks or chicken tenders.

O'Charley's: Add two free slices of bacon to a cheeseburger Wednesday with a coupon that will be posted on O'Charley's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Wednesday morning. Dine-in only.

Red Robin: With any beverage purchase at participating restaurants Wednesday, get a Gourmet Cheeseburger and Bottomless Steak Fries for $5. Learn more at www.redrobin.com/national-cheeseburger-day.

Twin Peaks: Get a cheeseburger and fries for $6 Wednesday. Dine-in only, one offer per guest.

Waitr Delivery App: The on-demand delivery apps is offering free delivery Wednesday on orders $15 or more with promo code CHEESY.

Wendy's: Coupons in the Wendy’s app Wednesday include $2 off any Premium Combo, a free fry plus drink with a premium sandwich mobile order, free small Frosty with purchase of Premium Combo and get free six-piece Spicy Nuggets with a mobile order.

