Local daddy/daughter duo gaining national attention for dancing videos

Thursday, August 22, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Time after time, dance after dance, an Aiken father and daughter duo is stealing the hearts of millions.

"I really like dancing with him just because he's really silly," 9-year-old Audrey Rinder said. "He's crazy! I like to spend time together."

"She's my little dance partner," Josh Rinder, Audrey's father said. "She's always loved it since she was little."

At just two years old, Josh knew just what to do to put a smile on his little girl's face.

"I'm no longer Josh," Rinder said. "I'm Audrey's dad or the dad that dances with his daughter."

Their most recent video dancing to "The Git Up" raked in up almost 5-million views and made it on to the Ellen Show.

"I loved that dance!" Audrey said. "It's called 'The Git Up' and I liked how we connected to each other and the Capri Suns."

Audrey's moves and Josh's crazy pants have scored them a shout out from Justin Timberlake himself and an appearance on the Today Show.

But Audrey says the best part is that her dad is willing to do it with her.

"It is very important," Audrey said. "I would like you all to have good relationships with somebody in your family."

"Find something that your kids love and get involved with them," Josh said. "To have a good father figure to look up to, that'll help her make better decisions later I hope. That's my goal. I want to set the standard really high."

Josh says as long as Audrey is dancing, he'll be dancing with her.

To watch all their daddy/daughter videos, click here: Click here to take a look at their YouTube channel.

