Local church shows love in a different way to after coronavirus cases

Sunday, March 8, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- While the news today turned out to be good, local hospitals say when we see a case here they will be prepared.

Across the board our community is taking precautions in the event of a case in the future.

The CDC has urged everyone to treat it similar to how you'd treat the flu.

They say wash your hands, and use disinfectant spray.

Over at Grace Street Church, they took safety to a whole different level.

Grace Street Church is normally filled with handshakes and hugs, but after cases continue to pop up across the state, they have to show their love in a different way.

"What we are doing now is the fist bump, elbow bump, and trying to refrain from a lot of hugging," said Deacon Johnny Kinsey.

He says it's a method they use to keep their congregation safe.

University Hospital says they're continuing to monitor their patients.

After one person was in isolation while being tested for the coronavirus,

they say those results turned up negative.

They believe it's only a matter of time until we see a local case.

Officials are urging people not to panic, and the CDC is still advising not to close schools or cancel public events.

The Georgia Department of Public Health now has test kits which reduces turn around time, but the urgency at locals hospitals to get those kits is high.

Over at Grace Street Church, they say changing up their routine isn't the easiest thing to do.

"It is hard I got caught three times today with a handshake," said Douglas Heath.

They say it's important they take precautions as the cases continue to grow.

