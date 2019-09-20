Local church donates wheelchair ramp to 13-year-old hit and run victim

Friday, Sept. 20, 2019

News 12 at 11 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County deputies are still looking for the driver who hit a 13-year-old boy in Augusta.

"When the car hit me I was like what?" Matthew Stallings said. "This car just hit me. And then next thing, I was on the ground."

Matthew Stallings has been in a wheelchair ever since. The house needed wheelchair ramps, there was rent to pay and the hospital bills were all piling up.

"It's hard for me to come up with money to even pay the daily bills, so I knew I wouldn't be able to afford a wheelchair ramp," Ceromia Godbee, Matthew's Aunt said.

After the crash, Matthew and his aunt were left with a whole new set of obstacles. She said she felt hopeless, but that's when things changed.

A local church heard about their need and had to do something.

"Our men's ministry decided they'd really like to help this family," Richard Hatfield with the Miracle Baptist Church said. "It's a real honor to be able to help a family in need."

"When you called and said that a church had volunteered and that they were going to send somebody, I was overwhelmed," Godbee said. "I was like look at God. He just came through for us."

It wasn't easy. Richard and Bob from the Miracle Baptist Church are not in construction.

"This is going to take 2 of us maybe two and a half hours," Hatfield said. "Unless I cut off a piece of wood wrong and then I'll have to go get another one."

In fact it's more of a trial and error type of thing. But these two men who knew absolutely nothing about the Stallings family were willing to try.

"I was touched. I was really touched," Godbee said. "A stranger just came out and said we've got something we're going to do for you. I felt like the blessings had started to flow."

