Local church considers removing memorial of Confederate General

Thursday, June 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- In a statement sent to members of the church, officials at Saint Paul’s Church are wanting to make changes, including possibly removing the memorial monument.

In that statement, officials said:

“These past weeks have caused many in our community, in our nation and in our world to be drawn to something better. The racial disparity in our systems, in our culture, is real and so many of the little things we fail to notice help keep it in place. For me and for others, one such little thing is the Leonidas Polk memorial. Living through the last several weeks I have been forced to realize that there are seen and unseen stumbling blocks for people of color that sustain a narrative of inequality. I believe that if Saint Paul’s is truly going to be the gathering place, the place of prayer and witness for our community, that we must remove things that get in the way.

We are changing the front of the Church building so that those with mobility issues can enter Saint Paul’s without stumbling. We are redesigning and building new handicapped accessible restrooms so that people who come to be a part of this community will not find an obstacle.

In that same vein, the monument to a Confederate general, albeit bishop, who owned hundreds of slaves and sought to expand the plantation culture (meaning a need for slaves) throughout the southwest, is a stumbling block to not only people of color, people from other cultures and people just like you and me. It does not send the message of inclusion and welcome we say is a part of who we are as Saint Paul’s Church.”

It is unknown when the church will implement any of these possible changes.

