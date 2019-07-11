Local charity keeps doors open after donations pour in from the community

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- Several months ago, When Help Can't Wait Founder Helen McVicker thought she was going to have to say goodbye to her charity and her staff.

"That was probably harder for me than giving up helping the nursing home residents, I was going to lose 3 dedicated employees at the christmas holidays," said McVicker.

Heart failure kept her from raising money for her charity, and in the meantime she was draining her savings to keep the doors open.

That was until word got out that she was in need.

"We began to get checks and we got checks for $50, $100, $200," she said.

The Columbia County Leadership Class of 2019 also stepped into help. They helped raise money a few ways; one of which was with a new fundraiser called Bingo de Mayo. A few of the members have also joined the Board for When Help Can't Wait. Since the fall more than $70,000 has been donated to the charity.

Sherman and Hemstreet Agent and When Help Can't Wait Board Member Jeff Wilson said, "We've stayed on the board and we will continue to not only help with these current fundraisers but anything we can do in the future to reach out to the community, help Helen with the business and Brandi with the business."

It's given the charity a chance to continue its mission.

Executive Director for When Help Can't Wait Brandi Underwood said, "Recently we had someone from a personal care home call and say they had a bed bug infestation and they had to get rid of all there stuff and we were able to provide them with all new clothing."

Helen is thankful her charity is still open, she said, "Just to see that people are that caring reinforces what i have been trying to do all these years and makes me know that it was a worthwhile mission."

If you want to donate to When Help Can't Wait you can go to whenhelpcantwait.com or you mail a donation to 3843 Martinez Blvd Suite #101 Martinez, Ga 30907.

You can also stop by When Help Can't Wait's thrift store at the above address. All proceeds go to helping them purchase clothes and toiletries for the elderly in nursing homes.