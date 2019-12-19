Local businesses look to take advantage of last minute shoppers with Super Saturday sales

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Have you gotten all your shopping done? This weekend is expected to be the biggest shopping weekends of the year.

Super Saturday – AKA the Saturday before Christmas -- will likely pass Black Friday and Cyber Monday in sales.

Tonight is a big night to kick it off here in North Augusta. It’s Third Thursday, so shops are open late. But stores across the CSRA are getting ready for the holiday rush.

At One of Augusta, it's all hands on deck. Owner Stacey Garner is running promotions every day until Christmas.

“It takes us working until 11:30 at night to make sure the store is restocked, everything is pretty and ready to go for the next day,” Garner said.

It's much of the same for others at the Surrey Center -- Swank Company is full of last-minute shoppers.

“I think this year is going to be bigger than the past three years, because Thanksgiving is later this year. And, I think people are waking up and saying, 'Oh my goodness, Christmas is here,’” Garner said.

Shoppe 3130 in North Augusta is cashing-in on the in-store craze. It's too late to buy online.

“Being local really helps because you can come, put your hands on it, put your eyes on it, and take it home with you right now,” Shoppe 3130 owner Jesse Elliott said.

The Aiken Downtown Development Association says that's why most shops are having a better holiday season than last year. Some stores are even offering extended hours to carry momentum through the rest of the year.

“Financially, it helps us build up to where when it is slower. We have a bit of a cushion,” Elliott said.

But shops aren’t comfortable right now as a super week is ahead.

“It’s the holiday rush,” Garner said. “People realize that we are at the end. The holidays will be here.”

The most wonderful and stressful time of the year is already here.

