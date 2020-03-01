Local businesses preparing for golf week

Sunday, March 1st, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT)- While the coronavirus has not yet hit Augusta or Georgia, local officials and businesses are preparing in the event of an outbreak.

Golf week is just a month away, and our area sees thousands of people from all over the world.

Restaurants and shops along Washington Road and Broad Street depend on golf week for an economic boost.

They say they prepare for months, but this year their prep looks a little different.

The countdown begins in a little over a month, Augusta will welcome thousands of people from all over the world.

Walter Deyer, the owner of Ubora, says they look forward to the week all year long, but this year cleanliness has a whole new meaning.

"Food services is about keeping clean to protect all vulnerable people who eat at your establishment in the community," said Deyer.

He says they are going through protocol and meeting with staff to make sure everything is up to par for the big week.

"As far as the coronaovirus is concerned the food service industry has to be super cleanly," said Deyer.

The CDC suggests restaurants should take the same steps they would to keep their customers from getting the flu.

Simple things like disinfecting tables and the kitchen, and making sure people don't work if they're sick.

The World Health Organization says restaurants should make a plan on what to if someone is sick, and layout guidelines for employees on who to call.

"Ensuring that we are being particular about falling through on the safety and health standards that we already have and that's going to help protect us mostly overall," said Deyer.

Over at Ubora, they're doing just that.

They say it's better to be safe then sorry.