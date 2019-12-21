Local boxer goes pro, inspires kids to follow their goals

Friday, December 20,2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local professional boxer never forgets his roots, and uses his platform to help kids achieve their goals.

Deondre Walker joined the Augusta Boxing Club when he was 6 years old.

"My mom was walking down the street and saw the sign that said 'It's better to sweat in the gym than bleed in the street,'" he said. That phrase is the motto for the Augusta Boxing Club.

Growing up in Harrisburg, Walker saw blood in the street far too often.

"Just a lot of killing, shooting," he said. "Making sure your mama's alright."

Instead of picking up guns, Walker put on the gloves.

"It teaches me discipline," he said. "It'll teach you a lot of things in life, inside the ring and outside the ring."

Walker made it all the way to the professional ranks. He won his debut fight in Columbia two weeks ago. As his career continues to grow, he never forgets where he came from. He serves as a mentor for younger boxers, encouraging them to follow their dreams.

"Just staying positive, keeping a great mindset, goals, priorities, dreams," Walker said. "All of them can be true. You just have to apply yourself to it."

"Coming up in the program, he sees himself in the other kids," said Ricky Jones, Walker's long-time coach. "They respect [older boxers.] They look up to them as role models."

Although the biggest fight for some stands outside the ring, maybe solutions for a community start inside of it.

