Local blood donations of all types are urgently needed

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Shepeard Community Blood Center says it has an urgent and immediate need for donors with all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative.

The summer months are usually difficult for community blood centers like Shepeard. The center said the closure of schools, businesses and churches due to the coronavirus pandemic has led to a decrease in blood donations while the need for blood products continues to rise. wrdw

Area hospitals have patients who need blood, platelets and plasma, according to the center.

Donations to Shepeard go directly to local hospitals such as Augusta University Medical Center, Children’s Hospital of Georgia and University Hospital.

The local blood supply is supported strictly by the donations of volunteer blood donors.

Donors must be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be at least 17 years old (or 16 with written parental consent) to donate. Be sure to bring a photo ID or Shepeard donor card with you when you come to donate. Shepeard is following the CDC’s guidelines on social distancing to ensure a safe experience for donors and staff.

The blood center is at 1533 Wrightsboro Road.

