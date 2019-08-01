Local youth baseball team is batting their way to the World Series championship

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019

Edgefield, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local youth baseball team is headed to Louisiana to compete with some of the best youth teams in the country, and they're not taking this opportunity lightly.

"It's a once in a lifetime thing so I'm going to take advantage of it," explains outfielder Darius Simpkins.

District and state champions, The Edgefield county Dixie youth 12U Ozone team are headed to the Dixie Youth World Series.

The team's catcher, Evans Bates, tells News 12 himself and his teammates have come a long way to get to this point.

"It's been some rough times, the championship game and the state tournament I got hit. We thought it was fractured but, it wasn't so, that's kind of been a blessing to play regardless of the fracture. I'm just happy to be with my brothers," said Evan.

Bates is 11 and the youngest player on the team, and his teammates don't let him forget it.

"It's kind of annoying because, sometimes the older kids will pick on me but, it also feels good because I have my older brothers who are going to rely on me. So when something bad happens I pick them up and cheer them on."

Through the bumps and bruises, and challenges on the field these guys are willing to strike out every obstacle.

"We slid on the turf, we had to adjust to the turf because that's what the field is. So we just continued to adjust until we were confident," said right-fielder Griffin Thompson about their preparation for the World Series turf field.

No matter what happens the guys say they'll walk on and off the field as brothers.

"It's like a brotherhood basically. I've known some of these kids since I was nine years old and some I just met this year," Cole Beagles talks about the bond he shares with his teammates. ​

They are good sports but, these young teammates have some strong words for their opponents.

"You ain't nothing to us, you ain't nothing, you ain't gone beat us. We are going to beat yall down."

The team will head to Louisiana tomorrow and the series begins Saturday. The winner will be announced on August 8, 2019, after the 23rd game.

