Local auto group donates Explosive Detection Canine to Aiken County Sheriff's Office

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Every minute counts when a bomb threat is called into a school or business.

That’s something Sgt. Mary Frantz with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office knows well.

She said they’ve had at least 8 threats called into two schools in the last year.

Aiken County currently has one Explosive Detection Canine, but she’s getting older and losing her eye sight.

Often times, the closest backup is SLED, coming from Columbia.

That’s why Murphy Auto Group in Aiken donated $9,500 to purchase the county a new pup, named Lord.

“It really helps the Sheriff's Office be able to respond and take action quicker," Sgt. Frantz said.

Lord is trained to detect various explosive odors.

Frantz said there are several surrounding counties that don’t have Explosive Detection Canine, so Lord will be able to assist them as well.

Mike Murphy, the owner of Murphy Auto Group, said this isn’t a one time thing for them.

They plan on continuing to partner with agencies in the community as issues arise.

