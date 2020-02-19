Local animal sanctuary goes viral after looking for 'piggy cuddlers'

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

LEESVILLE, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary in Leesville, SC is looking for people to volunteer to come cuddle their pigs.

Their Facebook post has gone international, bringing in people not only from around the country, but around the world.

It's not your ordinary animal rescue. The farm specializes in rescuing abandoned, neglected, senior, and special needs farm animals, specifically pigs. Their goal is to get them adopted into loving homes.

"They enjoy attention. They enjoy back scratches and belly rubs, similar to dogs," said Joshua Carpenter with the farm.

A 2018 pig hoarding situation in Kentucky left Cotton Branch Farm with 550 pigs.

"Sometimes when they come from a very large situation, with such large numbers of animals, they had not been socialized and they were a little frightened of human interaction," said Carpenter.

After a thorough screening process, they were able to narrow down their 3000 adoption applications to just 400, but that still left more than 100 pigs at the farm.

So, they turned to Facebook to look for people who would volunteer to cuddle and socialize the pigs until they got adopted.

The response was overwhelming.

The story circulated all over the world, reaching animal lovers like Susie and Kayla Howard.

"We drove in from Atlanta last night, spent the night in a hotel, and we came to cuddle from 9-11 today," said Susie.

The cuddles have been life-changing for the pigs.

"We've noticed they're coming around a lot quicker than what was happening when we were just doing it on our own," said Carpenter.

"Just to know that the little bit that we can do might make a difference, that they'll find a forever home, that's really cool," said Howard.

Carpenter says a couple from the UK is flying to the farm for their honeymoon, and a group from Australia has also booked a trip.

If you want to volunteer to cuddle some pigs, it's completely free. You can sign up through Cotton Branch Farm Animal Sanctuary's website.

