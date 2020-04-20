Local YMCA sites still offering care, food for kids during outbreak

Monday, April 20, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Although the Greater Augusta Family YMCA has temporarily closed its facilities due to the coronavirus pandemic, it’s still providing child care for essential personnel and grab-and-go meals for children up to 18 years old.

The Y has transitioned to provide vital resources while all locations are temporarily closed and other programs are suspended to reduce the risks of spreading coronavirus.

These services are still being offered:

• Care for children of essential personnel is available for free to partnering health care and government employees at four branches: Aiken County Family YMCA, Burke County Family YMCA, North Augusta Family YMCA and Wilson Family YMCA.

• In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Golden Harvest Food Bank, the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta is helping keep children healthy and well-nourished by providing free meals-to-go for kids 18 and younger. Provided in adherence with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing guidelines, the meals are available Monday through Friday at the Wilson Family YMCA, Thomson Family YMCA, Aiken County Family YMCA and North Augusta YMCA.

• The Y is providing alternative virtual workouts you can do at home through its social media channels, vendor relationships and online at https://ymca360.org.

“The Y is so much more than fitness centers and gyms, pools and locker rooms,” said YMCA President and CEO Danny McConnell.

