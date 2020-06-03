Local Red Cross seeks nominations For East Central GA heroes breakfast

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Do you have someone that should be recognized for helping you or others? Nominate them for the Red Cross 2020 Heroes Breakfast this fall.

The annual Red Cross Heroes Breakfast honors local individuals who made a personal commitment to creating safer and stronger communities and providing help when disaster strikes in the area and beyond.

Award recipients will be honored and recognized at a breakfast on September 15, 2020. Nominations can be made online until July 1.

The American Red Cross is accepting nominations in the following categories:

- Good Samaritan Hero: Ordinary citizen that used lifesaving skills to save a life (adult over 21 years)

- Good Samaritan Youth Hero: Youth ordinary citizen that used lifesaving skills to save a life (youth under 21 years)

- Medical Hero: Medical professional, organization, or an ordinary citizen whose lifesaving actions went above the call of duty

- Law Enforcement Hero: Law enforcement or 011 dispatch agent whose lifesaving actions have gone above the call of duty

- Educator/Community Hero: Educator or community citizen that used lifesaving training to save the life of another

- Animal Rescue Hero: Ordinary citizen that has used lifesaving training to save the life of one or more animals

- Fire Rescue Hero: Professional or volunteer whose lifesaving actions went above the call of duty

- Wilderness Rescue Hero: Ordinary citizen or professional rescuer involved in rescuing a person in a wilderness environment

- Military Hero: Armed Forces (active or retired) whose life-saving actions have gone above the call of duty

- Water Rescue Hero: Ordinary citizen or professional that used lifesaving skills to save a life

- Spirit of the American Red Cross Hero: Red Cross volunteer involved in lifesaving disaster relief efforts locally or nationally

- Community Partner Hero: Community group, neighborhood organization, or a local company that consistently demonstrates a commitment to making a difference.

- Nurse Hero: A nurse that used lifesaving skills to save a life.

Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee, who select honorees based on the degree to which their actions embody the spirit and the mission of the Red Cross.

Submit through the online nomination form or search online for “Augusta Red Cross Heroes Breakfast 2020."

