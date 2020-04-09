Local Art the Box tour gets families exercising while walking downtown

Thursday, April 9, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Looking for locally-based arts activities to do while sheltering in place? Take either a virtual Art the Box tour using our new Art Box map or get some family exercise with a walking tour of many of the downtown boxes.

The Greater Augusta Arts Council brings families a fun set of activities to do during the shelter-in-place and self-isolation orders.

As long as you practice all the recommended safety precautions and self-distancing rules

Just save the jpeg map to your phone for use or print the pdf map if you have a printer!

The Art the Box tour map can be accessed at events.augustaarts.com or https://augustaarts.com/art-in-augusta/public-art/.

You will see the various designs that local artists have created on traffic boxes throughout the Augusta area. Maybe there is one located close to where you live?

Another activity on our events “things to do” page is the Art the Box coloring page!

Color your own Art Box using our special coloring page! The Art Box coloring page is a fun and safe self-distancing activity that is appropriate for all ages, including adults. Print off your free copy of the coloring page, grab your crayons or colored pencils, and create your masterpiece!

Check out the wide variety of home art classes, virtual concerts, digital tours and exhibitions available for everyone in the River Region at events.augustaarts.com

