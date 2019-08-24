Local AT&T workers on strike due to what they call unfair labor practices

Saturday, August 24, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local AT&T workers are on strike this morning on Peach Orchard road over unfair labor practices.

More than 20 workers who are members of the local union, Communications Workers of America 3207, are lined up holding signs that read "CWA and ULP against AT&T".

The President of CWA 3207, Mike Haviland, says the strike is nine states wide and represents over 22,000 working people. CWA says it started due to unfair practices during negotiations for a new contract.

CWA says they have filed an unfair labor practice charge with the National Labor Relations Board against AT&T for not bargaining in good faith and not sending representatives to the bargaining table with the authority to make decisions.

They say they will continue to strike today through Tuesday.