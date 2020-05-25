Local 10-year-old plays songs to honor military on Memorial Day

Monday, May 25, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

(Source: WRDW)

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Across the nation, people have celebrated today in their own ways, to remember the lives of those who have sacrificed themselves for our freedoms. And one 10-year-old boy proved that there is no act too big, or too small, to show appreciation.

10-year-old Braxton Padgett took a moment to recognize those who died serving our country on this Memorial Day.

"It's one of my favorite holidays," Padgett said. "You remember all of the people that have lost their lives and dedicated their lives for our freedom."

He says the first time he heard the famous tune of remembrance, the bugle call TAPS that is often played during this day. He was a little shaken to play it for the first time.

"How am I supposed to know when to start playing?" Padgett asked. "I was afraid that I wasn't going to be able to remember how to play it and mess up."

But he knew that in times like today, it could really make a difference to someone, anyone who has lost a friend or loved one while serving. And so he practiced.

"You have to do it every day and it's like a half an hour so it takes out a lot of time," Padgett said.

But he knows the practice will pay off, and it will be worth it -- for everyone else to enjoy. And when asked why he does it, he said:

"I like doing nice things for people and I like helping out."

And it's a simple gesture, but he hopes this tune will touch a lot of hearts.

"Just to show respect to the people who fought," Padgett said. "It felt like an accomplishment."

Just to show respect to the people who fought, who served, and who have fallen.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.