Little consensus as city continues debate over paid parking

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Plans for paid downtown parking might be shifting gears after some leaders wanting to reverse ideas.

A commission workshop Monday led to little consensus.

The current proposal is Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at $1.50 an hour.

The city estimates it'd bring in $2.1 million from charging where you park, but other alternatives would mean less money.

Three such alternatives include:

-8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Friday would bring in $1.3 million.

-8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday to Friday would bring in $1.4 million.

-8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to Friday would bring in $1.7 million.

All options must go before full commission to get a vote.

