List of COVID-19 cases in Georgia behavioral health and disability facilities

Thursday, April 30, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities now has a record list of all reported COVID-19 cases in their hospitals and recoveries.
The totals are combined of numbers of patients and staff.
Total cases: 126
Total recoveries: 82
Total deaths: 3
CSH - Milledgeville: 86 cases, 59 recoveries, 2 deaths
ECRH - Augusta: 3 cases, 1 recovery
GRH - Atlanta: 33 cases, 19 recoveries, 1 death
WCGRH - Columbus: 3 cases, 3 recoveries
GRH - Savannah: 0 cases, 0 recoveries
For more information, visit the website of Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
