List of COVID-19 cases in Georgia behavioral health and disability facilities

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities now has a record list of all reported COVID-19 cases in their hospitals and recoveries.

The totals are combined of numbers of patients and staff.

Total cases: 126

Total recoveries: 82

Total deaths: 3

CSH - Milledgeville: 86 cases, 59 recoveries, 2 deaths

ECRH - Augusta: 3 cases, 1 recovery

GRH - Atlanta: 33 cases, 19 recoveries, 1 death

WCGRH - Columbus: 3 cases, 3 recoveries

GRH - Savannah: 0 cases, 0 recoveries

For more information, visit the website of Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.

