Lisa Frank Instagram donating $1 to Australia fire relief for each new follower

Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The "Queen of Color", Lisa Frank, is offering her help to those struggling in Australia through social media.

At least 23 people have died as a result of the Australia bushfires that have been burning for months. Nearly 18-million acres have burned, and countless animals have died.

A number of celebrities have donated money to the firefighter funds across the internet, and now Lisa Frank is joining in.

The Lisa Frank account on Instagram posted Tuesday that for every new follower they get this week, the company will donate $1.

"he Lisa Frank brand was created with the knowledge that color and animals bring incredible joy to our fans. Our hearts are breaking for the people of Australia and their animal friends. Every day these horrific fires burn, a little more color is stolen from our world," the post reads.

The company asks the social media community to share their message, so they can continue to add to the donation.

