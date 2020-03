Monday, March 16, 2020

LINCOLN COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lincoln County is now the next school district shuttering its doors because of coronavirus.

According to Lincoln County officials, school is closed from March 17 to March 31.

Students have been sent home with packets of work so that students without internet access will have lesson plans.

Those with internet will be able to do school work from home.

