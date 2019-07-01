Lil Nas X said he thought he 'made it obvious' after he comes out on Twitter

Monday, July 1, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Georgia rapper Lil Nas X -- who is more known these days for his country/rap hit "Old Town Road" -- has come out on Twitter.

In a post to his Twitter account at the end of Pride Month, the Atlanta-based rapper said he thought he "made it obvious."

some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure. 🌈🤩✨ pic.twitter.com/O9krBLllqQ — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Lil Nas X has made waves in recent months with the release of "Old Town Road". The song was involved in minor controversy after it hit the Billboard Country charts and was subsequently removed because the publication said it was more of a rap song than a country song.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

