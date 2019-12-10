Lights of the South is bigger and brighter this holiday season

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A holiday tradition in Grovetown is attracting people by the thousands.

Lights of the South has been going for 15 years, but now it's looking quite a bit different.

"Most of our lights have been updated with LED lights," said Mark Jackson, co-owner and manager of Lights of the South. "So, they're a whole lot brighter. And of course, they're new."

Jackson says there's likely millions of lights that they changed.

"We've had a good response, but we've also had good weather," Jackson said.

Lights of the South is expecting attendance to surpass last year's numbers, and they opened a week later this year.

"It's a Christmas tradition for most families, "Jackson said. "Over the past couple nights, we've had several people propose out here."

There's also new displays, aerial features, and their biggest attraction--which they call the largest American flag made of lights in the United States.

They plan to keep growing.

"More displays, possibly in the future making the trails longer. Extending it," Jackson said.

But now, Lights of the South is trying to make the most of a Christmas season they won't forget.

"We just look forward to making memories and more traditions here,"Jackson said.

Lights of the South is open every day from now until December 30th from 6 to 10 p.m. However, they are closed on Christmas.