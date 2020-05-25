Letter to a Sleeping Son: Father writes letter to fallen son who served in military

Monday, May 25, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The message is simple -- as you BBQ with your family, and enjoy the day off work, remember the men and women who paid the ultimate price that allowed us to have that freedom.

For the Dillon family -- every day is Memorial Day.

Cpl. Matthew Dillon lived by the motto: 'It's easier to ask forgiveness than permission.'

"When he went into the marine corps, he sat us down and said 'I've joined the marine corps.'"

He had already served a tour in Iraq in the National Guard, earning himself a purple heart. But this time around, his sights were set on the marines.

"When he told us he was going into the marine corps, I thought that our family tradition of survival through all these wars would prevail," Matthew's parents, Neal and Lucy Dillon said.

The Dillon family had members that served in every major war except for WWI, with everyone returning home safe. Unfortunately, Matthew didn't.

Matthew was killed by an explosive device on his 37th combat patrol.

"Memorial Day changed December 11, 2006. It changed because we experienced what really Memorial Day is all about," the Dillons said.

And they'll never forget the day two men dressed in blue knocked on their door.

"He didn't get to graduate from college, he didn't get to marry, he didn't get to have children."

But despite all that -- they say -- they wouldn't change his fate.

"He was a proud marine," his parent said. "He volunteered for what he was doing. And I think if you could speak to him today, he wouldn't change a thing."

Due to COVID-19, the Dillon family cannot participate in all the ceremonies and parades they usually do. But they say it doesn't matter.

Because honoring the fallen is an individual task that doesn't require all the extra things.

And to honor Matthew, his father wrote a letter to him:

