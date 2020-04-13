'Let the baby be ok': neighbors performed CPR on two-year-old shot in Evans

Monday, April 13, 2020

News 12 at 11 o'clock/NBC at 12

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- At a home on Cummings Road in Evans, an eight-year-old boy accidentally shot his two-year-old sister. While police are searching for the man who brought the gun into the home, we caught up with the neighbors who may have saved the child’s life.

MORE |UPDATE: 2-year-old child shot in Columbia County, according to deputies

For Kaeyana Collier and her family -- it would have been a typical Monday afternoon.

Until this --

"We heard a gunshot. And my sister said ‘that’s a gunshot’. And I said ‘that was a gunshot.’ and we heard screaming coming from the house," Collier said.

That’s when she saw a woman run out of the house next door, carrying her 2-year-old daughter.

"My dad immediately put the baby on the ground flat and began CPR...After we felt that there wasn’t a pulse," Collier said."

That's when Kaeyana called 911.

"Mainly what was going through my mind is ‘let the baby be ok - and let me remain calm,'" Collier said.

According to Columbia County deputies, the child was taken to Augusta University Medical center where she underwent surgery.

"As of right now, she is at the hospital and we’re hoping that she can pull through. And we’re doing everything that we can to piece all the facts together," Captain Andy Shedd of Columbia County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators say the toddler and her two siblings were watching TV alone, when the oldest child, the 8-year-old boy, found a loaded gun and accidentally shot the 2-year-old.

"Any time you have a young child like this that’s injured, it’s a tragedy," Collier said. "We're grieving with the family right now."

Investigators tell News 12, charges are pending in this case and they are looking for the suspect who brought the gun into the home. The man left the scene before deputies arrived.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.