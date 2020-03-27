'Let him be laid to rest like he deserves': the family of Scott DeVore is still looking for answers

Friday, March 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The family of Scott Devore is still looking for answers after his body did was not found in landfill search.

After four days of digging through a landfill for Scott Devore's body, Richmond County Sheriff's Office concluded the search.

His family -- still looking for answers.

It all started when Scott DeVore left this apartment on March 12. He was reported missing on March 14.

And two weeks later, with two people in custody, one charged with his murder, and no body to be found.

For the DeVore family, the entire situation is nothing short of a nightmare.

"I just knew it wasn’t going to end good. And we were right," Kelli DeVore, Scott's sister said. "It’s just so hard to wrap my head around the fact that he’s not - he’s not here anymore."

But she says the worst part -- is not knowing where his body is.

"Our goal, our number one goal is to find him and to bring home and give him a proper burial," she said.

Investigators arrested Ronald and Margaret Harris with burglarizing DeVore’s apartment.

Shortly after, it was reported that Ronald confessed to DeVore’s murder and told authorities he put the body in a dumpster.

"We had information that led us to believe that there was a possibility there could be evidence that could be recovered at the landfill," Maj. Steve Strickland of Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.

But the search ended after just four days.

"Unfortunately we didn’t find any of the items that we were looking for," Strickland said.

Though the landfill holds tons of garbage, Maj. Strickland says they could pinpoint exactly where trash from that specific dumpster was located.

"We knew the area that would have been for the day in question, where the load that we were interested in ended up," Strickland said.

But still no luck.

"There is also the possibility that during the refuse being handled mechanically, that some of the things we were interested in finding wouldn’t have been recoverable," Strickland said. "I don’t know that they will find him the way that we want him to be found."

It’s just more disappointment for the DeVore family.

"Let him be laid to rest like he deserves," his sister said.

But despite ending the search, RCSO is not giving up anytme soon.

"A little bit of hardship isn’t going to deter us from trying to find these items that are important to us and to the family," Strickland said.

