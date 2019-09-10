Legal challenges aimed at stopping Georgia's abortion bill

The abortion debate taking center stage at the South Carolina State House. The house passed the bill back in April but this is the first time senators have taken it up.

In Georgia, the bill passed, but it's not official yet. The bill is supposed to go into effect January 1st but a lot of groups are trying to prevent that from happening.

Governor Brian Kemp signed one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation. It was expected to face a swift legal challenge and it has, with some people calling the Heartbeat Bill unconstitutional.

"It's just a personal decision that should belong to us," Chevonne Handy said.

"I'm totally against it," Betty Curtis said.

It's a topic no one will ever agree on. Georgia's current law passed in 2012 allows abortions through 20 weeks of pregnancy. But after Governor Kemp's signature the Georgia Heartbeat Bill will make abortions illegal 6 weeks into pregnancy, a stage where most women don't even know they're pregnant.

"That's our decision whether or not we want to do something like that and it shouldn't be the state or the governments decision at all," Handy said. "It should be our decision."

Supporters hope suing the state will lead the supreme court to step in. The lawsuit says the bill "violates the Fourteenth Amendment." That amendment says no state shall enforce law that take away the rights of a person. Bryan brown is one of those supporters.

"Any man should not have an input on whether a woman makes that decision or not," Ryan Brown said.

But Betty Curtis does not believe in "your body, your choice"

"We should stop it, God doesn't want that allowed and I truly believe that when anyone is born they have a purpose," Curtis said.

The lawsuit also challenges the threat of prison time against health care providers. But the state is fighting back too, recently asking a federal judge to dismiss the lawsuit challenging the Heartbeat Bill.

While the case makes its way through the court system a hearing to stop the Heartbeat Law from going into effect is scheduled later this month.