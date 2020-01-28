Lebron James posts tribute to Kobe Bryant

Tuesday, Jan 28, 2020

Photo: ZUMA Press

(CNN) -- Lebron James breaks his silence on the death of Kobe Bryant.

In the lengthy Instagram post, James says he will take on bryant's legacy as his own responsibility. In the post, which also includes photos of the NBA greats together, James says he last spoke with Bryant on Sunday morning.

It was a congratulatory call after James passed Bryant on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

James says he didn't think 'in a million years' that would be the last conversation they'd have.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in California.

Federal officials are investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.