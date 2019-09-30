Learning and giving back

Monday, September 30, 2019

Augusta, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Students at Marion E. Barnes Career Center are getting their hands dirty.

"There are so few people who know how to do carpentry and plumbing, welding, electrical, everything we teach here at Marion E. Barnes that the demand is real high but, the supply is real low. So you can basically ask your price and you get paid whatever you want to," explains Monte Ward, teacher at Marion E. Barnes Career Center. "

The skills taught at the career center teaches students the fundamentals of carpentry, HVAC, welding, cosmetology, and masonry. Unlike most programs, the students level of education does not matter. Senior, Keshon Mills is is Mr. Ward's special education class.

"The best thing about Mr.Ward is he is an awesome construction teacher and he's really good, and he taught us everything we know."

Today, the students are using what they've learned to construct a table for the Ronald McDonald house, Mr. Ward says this is just one of the many projects they've created going back into the community.

"We build and sell picnic tables, benches I mean basically anything you want built we can build it, if you come with an idea. Our next project online is we are building a trophy case for the ROTC program here."

Though this bench looks pretty good. Mr. Ward says none of these students knew anything about carpentry before taking his class, which makes constructing each piece that much more rewarding.

"When you see a kid that pretty much struggles and you see that light go off in their head and they get it and you see them actually build a project that they were proud of."

