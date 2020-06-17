Learn more about nonprofit mail-order pharmacy

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

With millions out of work, you may be struggling to keep your health insurance and your prescriptions filled.

Rx Outreach is helping some people cope.

It is the only minority-run national non-profit online mail-order pharmacy that can save people on average 70% to 90% on their prescription drugs.

Before the pandemic, singles earning $51,000 or less or a family of four earning less than $105,000 was eligible to enroll.

Now anyone out of work because of coronavirus can qualify.

You can log in at a href="https://rxoutreach.org/"> rxoutreach.org to enroll.

