Leaders seek input on future of Columbia County

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County leaders are looking toward the future, and they say that includes what you’d like to see.

Normally the Vision 20-35 group has closed meetings, but has opened things up because members say they want to hear from you.

What kinds of development do you envision? What areas may be improved? They’re interested in input on everything from land use to transportation upgrades.

The next meeting will be from 3-7 Wednesday at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, 212 Partnership Drive in Grovetown.

