Lawsuit filed in boating death of Augusta woman and 5-year-old daughter

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- A lawsuit has been filed in Alabama on behalf of an Augusta mother and daughter killed in a boat crash.

Lauren Cowart, 37, and her daughter Blakely Cowart, 5, were killed on June 8, 2019, in Alabama.

Now, Jason Cowart filed a suit against the owner and operator of the boat that hit the two on Shoal Creek. The defendants are owner Susan Borden and operator Ross Newton Wooten, III.

A grand jury indicted 33-year-old Wooten on two counts of manslaughter in September.

