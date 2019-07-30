Lawsuit filed against multiple SC agencies, individuals in case of mentally ill man killed while walking down I-95

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Paul Tarashuk, pictured here in custody before he was let go, later died on Interstate 95 (Source: WRDW)

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) — The family of a man killed on Interstate 95 after he received medical treatment and dropped off at a gas station in Orangeburg County has filed a lawsuit.

The 67-page lawsuit names the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, EMS, Santee Police Department, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, and several individuals surrounding the case of Paul Tarashuk.

Tarashuk, who was suffering from schizophrenia, was found naked on top of a tractor trailer on I-95 back in September 2018.

He was treated by EMS workers at the scene, then released into the custody of an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Deputy who dropped him off at a nearby gas station instead of being taken to a hospital.

Body cameras, which showed EMS workers treating Tarashuk and cursing at him, documented the entire experience.

A short time later, Tarashuk was hit by a car while walking down I-95.

The lawsuit alleges no one wanted to take responsibility for Tarashuk even though it was obvious he was suffering from a mental episode.

In May, SLED opened an investigation into the case. That investigation is ongoing.

