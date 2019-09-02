Law prohibits price gouging during a declared state of emergency

Monday, September 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- During Hurricane Dorian, all 46 counties in South Carolina and 12 counties close to the coast in Georgia are currently under a state of emergency.

During a declared state of emergency, the law prohibits businesses from taking advantage of the situation to engage in price gouging.

These can include food, lodging, gasoline, propane gas, lumber, and other supplies. Businesses may not sell any of the specified goods or services at prices higher than the prices at which those same goods or services were offered before the declaration of a state of emergency.

Nor may a business raise the price of supplies or services for the purpose of salvaging, repairing or rebuilding structures damaged as the result of a natural disaster.

For more information about the price-gouging law in South Carolina, click here.

For more information about the price-gouging law Georgia, click here.

