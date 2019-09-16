Law enforcement puts more power in your hands through smartphone apps

Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

Law enforcement agencies around the CSRA are embracing the use of apps to help fight crime. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Law enforcement is putting more power in your hands as some local agencies are turning to mobile apps to stay ahead of crime.

"What a convenient way for people anywhere to be able to just have an app downloaded and be able to submit a tip,” Natalie Ammons, GBI’s deputy director of public affairs, said.

The power is at your fingertips with the new GBI app “See something, Send Something".

"Once you open up the app, if you see something suspicious that you want to take a photo of, you can just snap a picture and submit it or you can type some text as a narrative,” Ammons said.

You can even stay anonymous.

"It goes directly to our watch desk, which is located at GBI headquarters and someone is at that desk 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Ammons said.

Since launching the app in January, the GBI has already received 1,900 tips.

"At least 900 of those were actual tips and were disseminated to local law enforcement,” Ammons said.

Local agencies are also jumping on the app store. The Burke County Sheriff's Office and Aiken County have their own apps. They not only let you send crime tips, but also look at a map of crime in your area, sex offenders, and more.

Since launching in August, Burke County counted 17 tips -- primarily drug deals. Meanwhile, Aiken County received 13.

Mayor Hardie Davis is pushing for Richmond County to jump on board.

"If we know where this is happening at because of a tool that's available to us, then I need the sheriff to help me understand what the obstacles are to deploy a tool like that,” Davis said.

The agencies with apps already say it's not that expensive at no more than $2,000 a year. The GBI says it's worth it and makes a difference.

"We've had some success with some students in schools that have had it on their phones that have submitted some tips and that actually helped with stopping some possible school threats,” Ammons said.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they've looked at different existing apps and have discussed launching their own app, but no decision yet.

Columbia County is not looking at launching an app at the moment.

