GBI, FBI at Commissioner Sammie Sias's home early Thursday

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019

The GBI and FBI are outside Sammie Sias' home Thursday. (Source: WRDW)

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The GBI and FBI were at Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Sammie Sias's house Thursday morning.

Their presence comes just days after commission voted in favor to ask for the GBI to investigate allegations of misconduct against Sias.

We've reached out to GBI officials but haven't heard back yet.

Sias has been under investigation over the past few weeks after accusations were made. Those allegations include sexual misconduct, pocketing SPLOST funds, and mistreating children at the Jamestown Community Center.

Sias has maintained his innocence, but said these allegations came about following a two-decade-long affair.

