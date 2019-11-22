Law enforcement agencies gear up for an emotional next few days ahead of Cecil Ridley's burial

Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – With Investigator Cecil Ridley’s funeral on Tuesday, plans are being made across the CSRA.

Law enforcement agencies from both sides of the river are coming together.

The JD Paugh Memorial Foundation and others are helping to coordinate the efforts.

Law enforcement runs in Sharon Taylor's family, and she's a deputy herself. But in law enforcement, everyone is family -- even in the tragedy of Tuesday night.

"He is rushing his partner to the hospital while the rest of the guys are with the guy who laid him on the ground,” Taylor said. “That’s what it’s about. We are there to protect and to serve no matter what, and that’s what that’s all about."

Since 2011, the JD Paugh Memorial Foundation has been there for fallen brothers and sisters in blue. In 2017, they were there for Deputy Greg Meagher, and it won't be any different for Ridley.

"We have had people pouring through, wanting to know what can we do,” Taylor said.

Taylor says you can show up, line the route, and stand with those who risk their life for you.

“Whether it’s our community, or the community 10 states over,” Taylor said. “We've got to take a stand, and it's going to take us all together to do that."

When we stand together, it creates something beautiful in a time of sadness.

“They’ll be holding their flags,” Taylor said. “It’s emotional. It’s really emotional to watch.”

It’s emotional because even through thick and thin, law enforcement stands together.

“We are there,” Taylor said. “We are there for the family. Because we know that one day, we know that may be us."

All the details aren’t hashed out for the procession route yet. It’s likely they’ll use Washington Road to Columbia Road to Belair Road leading up to Warren Baptist Church.

