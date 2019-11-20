Law enforcement agencies flooding support to RCSO following deputy death

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019

Law enforcement across the CSRA is reaching out to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

(WRDW/WAGT) -- In the hours following the death of one of their own, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office is receiving condolences from a number of other law enforcement agencies across the CSRA.

Narcotics Investigator Cecil Ridley was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday night. Ridley was a veteran with the sheriff's office. He had left for some years and come back to work on the streets once again.

Ridley was shot on the corner of 12th Street and Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. He later died in the hospital, where the suspect in his death was last listed as stable.

Late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, law enforcement agencied from counties across our area have reached out via social media, either with sweet messages of condolences or simply a profile picture showing their support and solidarity with Richmond County.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office said, "thoughts and prayers to our brothers and sisters across the river."

Augusta Fire EMA expressed condolences to the sheriff's office and Ridley's family.

Other agencies that reached out include Burke Couty Sheriff's Office, North Augusta Public Safety, the Burke County Sheriff's Office, Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency, the Waynesboro Police Department, and others.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

