Monday, August 12, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Public Safety Officers have arrested 17-year-old Dae'Kwon Simmons in connection with the murder of 42-year-old Larry Swearingen.

Simmons is charged with one county of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Simmons will be held at the Aiken County Detention Center.

Simmons surrendered himself to Aiken Public Safety Officers at ADPS Headquarters this afternoon.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.