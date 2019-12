Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

John Michael is about to become a big brother! (Source: Warren Family)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Warren family is about to increase by one!

That's because our Laura Warren has just announced she is pregnant again.

Baby Warren will join John Michale as the newest member of the family in June.

Congratulations, Laura!

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.