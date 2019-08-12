Late buses cause concerns for parents

Monday, August 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Imagine waiting more than an hour in the heat for your child to arrive on their bus. That's what many parents are dealing with almost a week into the school year.

Unfortunately, it is impossible to know how many parents have filed complaints with the Board of Education Transportation department because they say they do not keep track of complaints.

A spokesperson for the Richmond County School System also says he believes the problem stems from parents not knowing what time their children are supposed to get home, since school times have changed this year. They say these issues are "normal for transportation" and things are "running smoothly."

Carla Meuse is a parent of three children who attend Richmond Hill K-8 School. She says she knows exactly when her children are supposed to arrive home on the bus, even with the changes in start and end times.

She says she was given a slip during registration that details what time her children's bus will pick them up and drop them off.

"The bus number, 263. Pick up time, 8:21am. Drop off time, 4:16," she said while reading off that slip.

She says her brother picks up her kids from the bus stop when she has to work. She says every day since school has begun, her brother waits at the bus stop until the bus comes around 5:30pm, more than hour after it's supposed to.

"I have all my information. I know what time my kids go to school. I know what time my kids get out. They get out at four, there's no reason for them to be home at 5:30," said Meuse.

Meuse says when she called to complain about the issue, she was told by the BOE Transportation office that she needed to use the SafeStop App in order to check her child's bus route in real time.

However, Meuse says the bus broke down on the first day of school and her children have been riding on a replacement bus ever since. That replacement bus is not synced with the SafeStop App.

Caitlin Harper is Meuse's neighbor. She has chosen not to send her child on the bus, partially because she doesn't like how late it shows up at the end of the day.

"God forbid if they have homework. Then they got to eat, take baths, then it's time for bed. They don't have a life with the bus dropping them off at almost 6 o'clock at night," said Harper.

