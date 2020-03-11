Largest U.S. tall ship arriving in Charleston on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The largest, and still active, U.S. tall ship is arriving in the Lowcountry this weekend for all the public to see.

Coast Guard officials said the “Barque Eagle” will be open to the public at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal at 196 Concord St. starting this Friday, March 13 through Sunday, March 15.

At 90 meters (295 feet) in length, Eagle is the largest tall ship flying the stars and stripes and the only active square-rigger in United States government service.

Eagle, which is called “America’s Tall Ship,” was constructed in 1936 by the Blohm and Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany, and originally commissioned as the Horst Wessel by the German Navy, was a war reparation for the United States following World War II.

“Eagle is a three-masted barque with more than 6,797 square meters (22,300 square feet) of sail and 9.7 kilometers (6 miles) of rigging, Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy and Officer Candidate School curriculum,” Coast Guard officials said.

