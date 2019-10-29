Langford Middle student charged after bringing unloaded gun to school, police say

Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Langford Middle School student is being charged after Richmond County Board of Education Police found an unloaded weapon in his backpack.

According to the Richmond County School System, a parent alerted administrators after their student was shown the weapon by the student in question on Monday.

Police searched the student's backpack and located the weapon.

The student has since been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and disruption.

The student has also been referred to the Division of Family and Children Services.

"We are asking the community to take this opportunity to speak to children about the importance of school safety and the appropriateness of items they bring to school," RCSS spokesperson Kaden Jacobs said in a statement.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.